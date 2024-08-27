”Energoatom” is preparing to complete the previously abandoned nuclear power plant — the first steps have already been taken

The Energoatom company is preparing to implement the Chyhyryn NPP project, the first steps in this direction have already been taken.

This was reported by the press service of the energy company.

Energoatom, as part of the energy strategy of Ukraine for the period until 2050, is currently looking for new sites for the construction of nuclear power plants. The most promising of them is the Chyhyryn one, where four new power units are planned to be built using AP1000 technology.

The first step has already been taken — during the meeting of the extraordinary 51st session, the deputies of the Chyhyryn City Council made a decision regarding:

granting permission for the development of a land management project regarding the allocation of land plots for permanent use by "Energoatom";

transfer of land plots with a total area of 38.1493 hectares for permanent use by Energoatom.

Chyhyryn NPP is an unfinished nuclear power plant located in the Cherkasy district of the Cherkasy region, east of Chyhyryn. Its construction has been discussed since the 1970s, and even the village of Orbita, which is now abandoned, was built for employees. There was talk of resuming construction in 2005, but then it was never started.