The Russians attacked the market in Kherson. There are dead and wounded

Around 09:00, the Russians attacked the market in the center of Kherson, probably with barrel artillery. Trading points, where the people of Kherson bought and sold products in the morning, and a public transport stop nearby were under attack.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutorʼs Office and the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

Seven civilians — three women and four men — were killed in the shelling. Three others were injured and are being treated.

WARNING! Sensitive content.

The Kherson District Prosecutorʼs Office has started a criminal investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Updated at 11:30 a.m. The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine specified that six people died as a result of the Russian attack on Kherson. Doctors were able to stabilize the seventh victim, who was considered dead, but his condition remains extremely serious.

It is also already known about six civilians with injuries of varying degrees of severity, five of them were hospitalized.