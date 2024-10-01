At night, air defense shot down 29 out of 32 drones

At night, Ukrainian air defenses shot down 29 drones out of 32 launched by Russia. Another 3 drones disappeared from radar thanks to the Defense Forces electronic warfare.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of October 1, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed attack drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk, in the Russian Federation, and from Cape Chauda in Crimea.

Aviation, mobile fire groups and radio-electronic warfare of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack. Drones were shot down in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Preliminary, there are no damages and casualties.

