Investigators detained a collaborator who went to serve in the TRC after the liberation of Kherson

Law enforcement officers detained and reported suspicion to a former employee of the "Daryivska Colony" — they claim that he worked for the Russians during the occupation of the Kherson region. And already after the deoccupation, he went to serve in the territorial recruit center (TRC) in Odesa.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The investigation claims that during the occupation of the Kherson region, the former inspector of the colony got a similar position with the Russian troops. He worked in a captured institution until the deoccupation of part of the region, and then remained in Ukraine.

Later, the suspect was mobilized — he began to serve in one of the regional TRCs of the Odesa region, where he served summonses to conscripts. The man told his colleagues about his conscious pro-Ukrainian position and denied cooperation with the occupiers, SBI says.

SBI employees found documents related to the work of the colony during the occupation, interrogated witnesses and exposed the defector. He is suspected of collaborationism. This is punishable by up to 15 years.

