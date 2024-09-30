The court arrested a former physical education teacher who is suspected of raping boys in Kharkiv

The court will detain a former physical education teacher who is suspected of raping and corrupting boys in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The suspect will remain in custody without bail until November 26, 2024.

The suspect is a 55-year-old, married man with no previous convictions who has worked as a teacher for more than ten years.

According to the investigation, in 2018-2021, the man committed sexual acts against three boys aged 11, 12 and 13 in various educational institutions in Kharkiv. One of the boys, who went abroad and informed the relevant authorities, told about the incident.

After that, the suspect released himself and moved to live in a menʼs monastery in the Ternopil region. He is suspected of raping a child under the age of 14 and committing lewd acts against a minor.

