He raped boys in Kharkiv and hid in a monastery. Prosecutors reported the suspicion to the former physical education teacher

Law enforcement officers exposed a former physical education teacher who raped and molested boys, and then hid in a monastery in the Ternopil region.

This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

Kharkiv prosecutors informed the man that he was suspected of raping a child under the age of fourteen and of committing lewd acts against a minor.

The suspect is a 55-year-old, married man with no previous convictions who has worked as a teacher for more than ten years.

According to the investigation, in 2018-2021, the man committed sexual acts against three boys aged 11, 12 and 13 in various educational institutions in Kharkiv. One of the boys, who went abroad and informed the relevant authorities, told about the incident.

After that, the suspect released himself and moved to live in a menʼs monastery in the Ternopil region. The man was searched and now they want to send him to custody.