The Republican Party is actively preparing to challenge the results of the presidential elections in the USA.

This is reported by the Reuters agency.

In particular, in the state of Arizona, an organization created by an adviser to Republican leader Donald Trump Stephen Miller offers judges the ability to annul election results due to "violations" on the part of local officials. The lawsuit provides for the possibility of re-elections in districts where Harris is slightly ahead of Trump.

In Michigan, another hotly contested state, Republicans sued to block state agencies from expanding access to voter registration, restricting the use of mobile polling stations and enforcing stricter rules for verifying mail-in ballots.

In Nevada and other states, Trump allies are trying to purge voter rolls of allegedly disenfranchised and non-citizen voters, even though the deadline for systematic checks of voter rolls before elections has passed.

In Pennsylvania, the Republican Party wants to tighten rules on voting by mail and limit the ability to correct errors on ballots. A state court ruled that ballots with incorrect dates should not be counted, a victory for Republicans.

In total, the Republican National Committee is involved in more than 120 lawsuits in 26 states. Experts note that this can undermine confidence in the election process.

Republicans say the lawsuits are aimed at restoring faith in elections by ensuring people donʼt vote illegally.

Elections in the USA

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. Donald Trump became the Republican candidate in mid-July and presented his vice-presidential candidate James David Vance. Vance consistently opposes aid to Ukraine and says that Kyiv will have to cede some territories for a ceasefire.

Incumbent Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic nominee, but after an unsuccessful debate with Trump in June, he came under fire and pressure from the leaders and donors of the US Democratic Party. So on July 21, Biden officially announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate.

On August 21, Harris became the official candidate of the Democratic Party. Her vice-presidential candidate is Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, known for his support of Ukraine and sharp criticism of Trump and Vance.