The Air Defense Forces shot down 67 of 73 drones and one missile during Russiaʼs night attack

On the night of September 30, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. The Air Defense Forces shot down 67 Shahed and one Kh-59/69 missile.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In total, the Russians launched over Ukraine at night:

one Iskander-M ballistic missile from occupied Crimea;

one Kh-59/69 guided air missile from the airspace of the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region;

one Kh-31P anti-radar missile from the airspace over the Black Sea;

3 Shahed-type attack UAVs from the Kursk, Yeysk and Oryol regions.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, one Kh-59/69 guided air missile and 67 enemy Shahed-type attack UAVs were shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions.

One drone flew in the direction of Belarus, three more were lost in location in the northern regions of Ukraine as a result of countermeasures by EW. One UAV remains in the airspace of Ukraine, combat work continues.

In Kyiv, the air raid alert lasted more than 5 hours at night. The Air Defense Forces neutralized all Russian drones that threatened the capital. Preliminary, there are no destruction or casualties in the city.