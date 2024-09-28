The Russians attacked a civilian car in the Kharkiv region with a drone. The judge of the Supreme Court who was transporting the humanitarian woman was killed

On the afternoon of September 28, Russian troops hit a civilian car with a drone in the village of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region. A 61-year-old driver, who was a judge of the Supreme Court, died.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the regional military administration, and the local prosecutorʼs office write about this.

The attack happened around 13:00. A man died, three women were injured and were hospitalized.

The Supreme Court confirmed the death of its judge. We are talking about Leonid Loboyk, a judge of the Supreme Court in the Criminal Court of Cassation.

Vyacheslav Zadrenko, the head of the Dergachy city military administration, reported that during the last hours, the Russian occupiers struck Kozachai Lopan at least seven times with FPV drones.

The dead man and the injured women came to the village in a car to feed domestic animals. As a result of the impact, the man died immediately, one woman was seriously injured, two more are in moderate condition.

The prosecutorʼs office has already started an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder. They also noted that the judge came to the village to divorce the humanitarian woman.