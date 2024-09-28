Rescue work at the site of the Russian attack was completed in Sumy. Nine people died (updated)

In Sumy, search and rescue operations were completed at the site of a Russian attack on a local hospital. Nine people died, another 10 were injured.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.

Among the dead is an employee of the National Police. Another policeman was injured.

On the morning of September 28, Russian troops attacked Sumy with Shahed drones. The impact damaged the buildings of medical institutions, fires broke out.

During the explosions, the overlap between the first and second floors, as well as the fourth floor and the roof of the four-story building of the "Saint Panteleimon" clinical hospital, were partially destroyed.

During the evacuation of local people and elimination of the consequences of the attack, the Russians struck again. The impact was near the epicenter of the event between two five-story residential buildings.

In total, the employees of the State Emergency Service evacuated 122 people.