During the night, air defenses shot down 69 of 73 Shahed drones and two missiles

On the night of September 28, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 69 of 73 Shahed drones and two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles. One of the drones flew to Russia, three more were lost in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Russia also attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

Air Defense worked in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

In Kyiv, the wreckage of the drone fell in the Obolonsky district — a non-residential building was damaged there, no information about the victims was received.