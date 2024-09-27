In Poland, a Ukrainian and a Belarusian were convicted of spying on Russia

The district court in Lublin, Poland sentenced a citizen of Ukraine and a citizen of Belarus to prison terms and a fine for espionage for Russia as part of an organized group. They installed cameras along transport routes to track military aid shipments to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Polish broadcaster TVP.

For participation in an organized criminal group, espionage in favor of the Russian Federation and possession of marijuana, the Lublin court deprived 23-year-old citizen of Ukraine Maksym L. of his liberty for six years, and also imposed a fine of 15 thousand zlotys (€3.5 thousand). And 30-year-old Belarusian Vladyslava P. received two years and 10 months in prison and a 10 thousand zloty fine (€2.3 thousand).

Extras must also pay 5 000 zlotys (€1 100) each to the Victim Assistance Fund.

Judge Myroslav Bzhozovsky, commenting on the verdict, said that the participation of the defendants in a criminal group is beyond doubt.

"It was an organized crime group led by an unidentified man named Andrii whose purpose was to gather intelligence that was used to determine the type and amount of aid given to Ukraine," he said.

According to the investigation, 23-year-old citizen of Ukraine Maksym L. and 30-year-old citizen of Belarus Vladyslav P. were active in the group from January to March 2023. They installed cameras on strategically important railroads that transport military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. They also observed the seaports in Gdynia, Gdańsk, the airport in Jasionka and the train station in Rzeszów.