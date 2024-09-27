Lubinets will appeal to IFRC donors due to the organizationʼs refusal to exclude the Russian Red Cross

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that he will inform the donors of the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) about the organizationʼs refusal to exclude the Russian Red Cross from its membership.

The Ukrainian ombudsman wrote about this in Telegram.

Lubinets says that he repeatedly told the leadership and representatives of IFRC about the alleged crimes of the Russian Red Cross and demanded a transparent investigation and expulsion from the Federation.

The ombudsman reminded that for this purpose in the spring IFRC created the Monitoring Group of the Board, which was supposed to investigate the activities of the Russian Red Cross.

All confirmations of Russian crimes were handed over by Lubinets to the president of the IFCH, Kate Forbes. So far, the Federation has published a report on the activities of the Russian Red Cross, where no crimes were "noted".

At the same time, in its report, the federation confirmed that the Russian Red Cross visited the occupied territories. The federation justified such actions with "innovative approaches" and "humanitarian" goals.

In addition, according to the ombudsman, the report did not mention that the Russian Red Cross stole the property of the Ukrainian Red Cross in the temporarily occupied Crimea and the participation of the Red Cross in the deportation of Ukrainian children to the territory of Russia.

Therefore, Lubinets decided to inform all donors who finance the organization about these facts.

"International partners should pay attention to the fact that they are contributing to an organization that covers up Russian crimes. I believe that all funding of the IFRC should be directed to the funding of the national society of the Red Cross of Ukraine and the implementation of additional programs for the protection of Ukrainians," he emphasized.