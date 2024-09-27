The head of the Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina was informed about the change in the previously notified suspicion and the new suspicion based on the facts of complicity in changing the borders of the territory and the state border of Ukraine and complicity in waging an aggressive war.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, in February 2014, Elvira Nabiullina organized the development of legal acts that regulated the transition of the financial and banking system of Crimea and Sevastopol under the control of the Russian Federation. She helped stop the activities of the banking system of Ukraine in Crimea and instead organized the work of branches of Russian banks there.

With the beginning of a full-scale war, the defendant facilitated the activities of Russian banks and introduced the circulation of the ruble in the occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

Also, the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, as determined by the prosecutors, contributed to the top military and political leadership of Russia in the conduct of an aggressive war. She controlled the political actions of the Russian Federation in the sphere of economy and managed them. The suspect reconfigured the priorities of monetary policy and directed them to support the Russian military-industrial complex.

In addition, Nabiullina created the conditions for circumventing sanctions by companies and businessmen involved in financing the Russian military industrial complex, for making payments for weapons with Iran, etc.