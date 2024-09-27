The Air Defense destroyed 24 out of 32 drones during the night. One Shahed flew to Romania

On the night of September 27, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 24 out of 32 Shahed drones. At the same time, one Shahed entered the airspace of Romania, and another was lost in location in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russian troops also attacked with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile and two Kh-22 cruise missiles.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

A drone attack killed three people in Izmail (the Odesa region). Another 14 people were injured, including three children.