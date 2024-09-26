NBC News: The Pentagon wanted to transfer white phosphorus projectiles to Ukraine — the idea was rejected by the White House

Senior Pentagon officials recommended that the United States provide Ukraine with white phosphorus munitions, but the White House rejected this idea several times.

This is reported by NBC News with reference to the words of three anonymous officials familiar with the matter.

The Pentagon recommended providing Ukraine with white phosphorus shells as part of several military aid packages. Providing white phosphorus to Ukraine for use on the battlefield is controversial because of the US concerns that the phosphorus could harm civilians, the two officials said. That is why the White House rejects this idea. Although the Pentagon emphasized the use of white phosphorus artillery shells to create light and smoke, not for attacks against enemy troops.

NBC News writes that even if a decision is made to transfer white phosphorus to Ukraine, it will not be announced publicly — the substance will not be on the list of military aid, as was the case with some other types of weapons.

The Pentagon and the National Security Council of the White House did not comment on this statement.

White phosphorus is a flammable, waxy, colorless to yellow translucent substance with a pungent garlic odor that burns at temperatures around 800 °C. The substance sticks to surfaces, especially clothing and skin, and can cause severe, sometimes fatal, chemical burns. Also, the substances that evaporate during the burning of white phosphorus can harm the lungs and eyes.

The Geneva Convention for the Protection of War Victims prohibits the use of phosphorus bombs and other shells with this substance near and inside populated areas where there is a civilian population.

The US now uses white phosphorus in artillery shells to create smoke and conceal troop movements, as well as to create light and illuminate the battlefield.