In Kharkiv, a womanʼs body was recovered from the rubble of a high-rise building. The number of dead has increased to 4

On September 25, the body of a woman was recovered from the rubble of a high-rise building in the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv, which was targeted by Russian troops the day before.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

In general, the number of dead as a result of the attack on the city has increased to 4. 31 people were injured.

Yesterday, the Russians targeted two residential high-rise buildings in the Kyiv and Saltivsky districts. In the damaged building in the Kyivsky district, the floors were from the 8th to the 3rd.

A bakery enterprise also came under attack, it was attacked by a FAB-500 aerial bomb.