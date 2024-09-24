The Russians attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. There are dead and wounded

On September 24, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with two guided aerial bombs. There is a direct hit in a high-rise building.

The mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported this.

Now it is known about at least three dead people, another 22 people were injured.

Омбудсман Лубінець Дмитро / Telegram

The Russians targeted two high-rise residential buildings in the Kyivsky and Saltivsky districts. The floors from the eighth to the thirdwere damaged in building in the Kyivsky district.

There are people under the rubble. A search and rescue operation is underway.