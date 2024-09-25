Slovakiaʼs Prime Minister Fico was sent an envelope with a bullet — he recently survived an assassination attempt

An envelope with a bullet was sent to the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico. It is currently being checked by the Office for the Protection of Officials and Diplomatic Missions of Slovakia.

The Slovak publication Aktuality was informed about this by the press service of the countryʼs government.

The envelope arrived on the morning of September 25. All of Ficoʼs mail is first checked by the security service — the appearance of the letter attracted attention. X-ray examination showed that there was a bullet in it.

Now the case is being considered by the Slovak police.

Attempt on Fico

The attempt on Robert Fico took place on May 15 in the town of Handlovi during a meeting with local residents. He was shot several times at close range by 71-year-old Yurai Tsintula. The man was arrested on the spot, and Fico was rushed to the hospital by helicopter. The motive for the attack was disagreement with the Prime Ministerʼs policy, in particular with the refusal to help Ukraine. Tsintuli may face life imprisonment.

Robert Fico was discharged from the hospital on May 31.