During the sweep of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, the GUR fighters captured approximately 20 Russians

At the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant in the Kharkiv region, which was recently sweeped of Russians, approximately two dozen occupiers were taken prisoner.

An officer of the "Tymur" special GUR unit, with the call sign "Viking", told about this on the air of the telethon.

"The battle lasted a little over a week. There was intense shelling from the enemy. The enemy at the plant put up a lot of resistance, but in the end we completed the task," said the intelligence officer.

He also confirmed that during the operation, the GUR special troops managed to capture the Russian occupiers.

"At the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, up to two dozen of the enemy were captured, several dozen were destroyed. Also, four opponents tried to leave the plant and were neutralized already outside its perimeter," said “Viking”.

What preceded

On September 22, an officer of the "Rubizh" brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine Volodymyr Chernyak stated in a telethon that the aggregate plant in Vovchansk has become a big problem for the Russian occupiers. According to him, the logistics at the Russian factory were broken and there were many incapacitated fighters. The Russians themselves attacked their own troops there, in particular from the “Solntsepyok” heavy flamethrower system.

On September 24, GUR informed that it had completely cleared the plant of Russians. The special groups of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, including "Stugna", "Paragon", "Yunger", BDK, and "Terror" took part in the operation.