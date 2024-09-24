Babelʼs sources: Ukraine fired the Vovchansk aggregate plant in the Kharkiv region

The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated the Vovchansk aggregate plant in the Kharkiv region.

Babel was informed about this from its own sources in the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (known as GUR).

UPD at 3:55 p.m. In the official message of the GUR, it is said that the complex of 30 buildings was completely cleared of Russian soldiers who were surrounded there. In some places, Ukrainian fighters engaged in hand-to-hand combat with the enemy.

Special groups of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, including "Stugna", "Paragon", "Yunger", BDK, and "Terror" took part in the operation. The fighters announced the successful completion of the operation on Tuesday, September 24, at 10:40 a.m. GUR also writes about the replenishment of the exchange fund.

The Russians used the aggregate plant as their propaganda "fortress" — it was defended by the most motivated and professional units, among which there were even fighters of the 45th brigade of the Special Forces of the Airborne Forces, writes GUR.

What preceded

The day before, the officer of the "Rubizh" brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine Volodymyr Chernyak stated in a telethon that the Aggregate Plant in Vovchansk has become a big problem for the Russian occupiers. According to him, the Russiansʼ logistics at the factory were broken and there were many incapacitated fighters. The Russians themselves attacked their own troops at the Aggregate Plant, in particular with the “Solntsepyok” heavy flamethrower system.

As of September 22, street battles were already taking place in Vovchansk.