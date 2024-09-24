An “air target” flew into Ukraine from Belarus. It was probably a Yak-130 plane

An air raid alarm was declared in the north of Ukraine, in particular in Kyiv. The Air Force wrote about the "air target" that flew in from Belarus, and the monitoring services — about the Belarusian Yak-130 aircraft.

The alarm was declared in Kyiv at 2:29 p.m., and in theZhytomyr region — at 2:24 p.m.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a low-speed aerial target on the border of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, which crossed the border from the territory of Belarus.

The monitoring service "Belarusian Hajun" wrote that it is a Yak-130 training and combat aircraft of the Belarusian Air Force, which flew to Ukraine from the Gomel region.

At 14:42, the monitor wrote that the target was not observed, and the air raid alarm was canceled a few minutes later.