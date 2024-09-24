The USA handed Ukraine medieval sabers that Russia stole from the occupied territories

The USA handed Ukraine medieval artifacts that Russia stole from the occupied territories.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

Ukraine returned four medieval iron sabers, dated to the 9th-13th centuries, and several unidentified objects. They were discovered at an international post office in Newark, New Jersey, and the package containing the sabers was said to contain a "barbecue set."

The National Museum of the History of Ukraine in Kyiv established that these are items of cultural heritage of Ukraine.

“Each artifact returned is a small victory in our struggle for our identity and, ultimately, our victory. Our artifacts are a symbol of the idea of Ukraine, its desire for freedom and independence. And as long as we have our idea, we will live, fight and win," emphasized the Minister of Culture of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi.

Since June 2022, American institutions have been helping Ukraine to intercept cultural values that are being sent from Russia to the United States by mail. This is how it was possible to capture the Scythian akinaki of the 6th century BC, a bronze sword of the 12th-8th centuries BC and other valuables that have already been returned to Ukraine.