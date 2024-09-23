The UN commission found new evidence of torture of Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war by Russia

The UNʼs independent international commission to investigate violations in Ukraine found new evidence of Russian torture of Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war in the occupied territories of Ukraine and in the Russian Federation.

In its report, the commission states that torture was widespread, particularly in those regions occupied by Russia. It is described as "a common and acceptable practice with a sense of impunity".

The UN also found common elements in Russian torture, which confirms their systematicity. Yes, Russia has repeatedly used violent methods against imprisoned Ukrainians — this is observed in several large penitentiary institutions in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The commission also has evidence that Russia involved employees of specific Russian services in torturing Ukrainians.

In addition, the commission investigated systematic sexual violence against Ukrainians, mainly against men. This method of torture was used in almost all institutions that came under the UN investigation.

Former Ukrainian prisoners declared the brutality of Russian prison staff. In some places, the abuse orders were issued by high-ranking Russian officials who either approved or did not try to stop it.

One of the injured civilians told the commission: “The worst thing is that the criminals did everything silently and professionally. I realized that they do this to a lot of people, and they donʼt think of us as human beings."

In the report, the commission notes that Russiaʼs actions caused serious or irreparable physical damage and trauma to the affected Ukrainians. Most of them emphasized the profound psychological impact these events had on them and their families. The victims also spoke about the difficulty of reintegrating into society after Russian torture and restoring relationships with loved ones.

The commission also continues to document Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. She investigated attacks that affected medical institutions, cultural facilities, residential buildings and supermarkets in Ukraine.

The commission also found new evidence of how attacks on the energy structure of Ukraine affect the health and well-being of citizens. Blackouts particularly affected vulnerable groups of the population. For example, the elderly and people with disabilities cannot enter bomb shelters during emergencies, have limited access to critical medical devices and face increased isolation, which greatly increases their vulnerability.

Power outages have also disrupted online education, particularly affecting migrant children and children with disabilities who rely on distance learning.

The commission continues its investigation. The UN emphasizes the importance of bringing the perpetrators to justice and supporting the victims.