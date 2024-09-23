Ukraine began to present its position in the maritime case against the Russian Federation at the Hague Court

The Ukrainian delegation, led by the agent of Ukraine and ambassador on special assignment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Anton Korynevych, began to present its position at the oral hearings at the Arbitration Tribunal in the case of the rights of Ukraine as a coastal state in the Black and Azov Seas and in the Kerch Strait (Ukraine vs. Russia).

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ukraine filed a lawsuit in 2016. The case concerns the fact that Russia violated the main principles of maritime law:

transit rights;

freedom of navigation;

obligations to protect the underwater environment and underwater cultural heritage.

Hearings of the case take place in The Hague (Netherlands) and will last until October 5, 2024. They are confidential to the public, except for the opening and closing statements of agents of the parties to the dispute.

"We ask you to apply the Convention as it is written. According to Article 293, you "apply this Convention" according to the facts before you. Comply with the mandatory jurisdiction granted to you by UNCLOS. And for the small but important case of Russiaʼs illegal behavior that is under consideration — its violation of maritime law — hold Russia accountable," Anton Korynevych summed up his introductory speech.