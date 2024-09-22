The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: The Russian Army lost another 1,500 soldiers, a submarine and other equipment last day

Over the past day, September 21, the Russian army lost another 1,500 servicemen and military equipment.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed another 22 Russian tanks, 52 armored fighting vehicles, 63 artillery systems, two rocket salvo systems, one submarine, 67 operational-tactical drones, 67 cars and tanks, and 19 units of special equipment.

The total estimated losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff, can be viewed in the infographic below: