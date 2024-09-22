The Russians attacked Kharkiv. More than two dozen victims, including children

On the evening of September 21, the Russian military attacked Kharkiv. Currently, 21 injured people are known, three of them are children.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Synegubov.

According to the spokesman of the regional prosecutorʼs office, Oleksandr Filchakov, the Russian army used an Su-34 aircraft for the attack, launching three guided aerial bombs from the city of Belgorod. It is about FAB-250.

1 8













Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

One of the two KABs flying to Kharkiv hit in the Shevchenkiv district, 5 meters from a 16-story residential building. In front of him, four cars caught fire, another 21 cars were damaged.

At 00:44 it was reported about the injured aged from 8 to 84 years. Among them are three children — eight years old and two seventeen years old. It was noted that most of them have an acute reaction to stress, two people are in serious condition. three in the lung. All the rest are average.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office has initiated criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war.