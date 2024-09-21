Zelenskyi about the supposed death of 80,000 Ukrainian soldiers in the war: The real figure is much lower

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi called the assessment of the American edition of The Wall Street Journal a lie about Ukraineʼs losses of 80,000 dead soldiers.

Zelenskyi said this at a meeting with journalists on September 20, Interfax-Ukraine and RBC-Ukraine report.

"80 thousand? This is a lie. The real figure is much lower than what was published. Significantly," he said.

What preceded?

On September 17, The Wall Street Journal wrote that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Russia have lost a total of approximately one million military personnel killed and wounded. The WSJ, referring to a confidential Ukrainian estimate made earlier this year, indicated that the number of dead Ukrainian military personnel was 80 thousand, and 400,000 wounded.

The WSJ estimated the number of killed Russian servicemen at almost 200,000. The article also talked about 400,000 wounded soldiers of the Russian Federation.

Peopleʼs deputy from the "Voice" party, secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Roman Kostenko, said that the Wall Street Journalʼs data on the 80,000 Ukrainian soldiers who died in the war with Russia are exaggerated.