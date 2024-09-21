The Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih. There are wounded and dead, among them a child

At night, the Russians attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Three people died — a 12-year-old boy and two elderly women. Four more were injured.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak.

Two private houses were also occupied in the city. Firefighters have already extinguished the fire. More than two dozen houses were damaged, two more were destroyed. The school, garage and car were mutilated.

1 7











Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Telegram / Сергій Лисак

The Russians also attacked the Dnipro and Nikopol region.

In Dnipro, the impact damaged a six-story educational building, windows were broken. Three high-rise buildings and 72 cars were also mutilated. A 19-year-old boy was injured — he has multiple cuts and a fracture.

In Nikopol region, the attacks continued since yesterday evening. The Russians launched drones and artillery. The communities of Nikopol, Pokrovska and Myrivska were under attack.

A 38-year-old woman was injured. Four houses and a gas station were also damaged. The warehouse of a private enterprise was occupied, the forklift was destroyed, the cars were damaged.