At night, air defense shot down five guided air missiles and 11 Shahed attack drones

At night, Ukrainian air defenses shot down five guided air missiles and 11 Shahed attack drones. Another five drones disappeared from the radar thanks to electronic warfare.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, on the night of September 21, Ukrainian defenders recorded 25 air targets launched by Russia. The Russian army hit Dnipropetrovsk region with four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the occupied Crimea and the Rostov region of the Russian Federation and five Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhia region. The Russians also launched 16 Shahed attack drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk, in the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

PPO worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.