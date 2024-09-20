He held 500 Ukrainian civilians captive — the henchman of the head of Chechnya Kadyrov was sentenced

In Ukraine the henchman of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov Daniil Martynov was convicted in absentia, who held almost 500 patients of a medical institution hostage during the fighting for Kyiv in 2022.

This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Daniil Martynov is the former deputy head of the Rosgvardia Directorate in the Chechen Republic. He is a member of Kadyrovʼs inner circle.

The investigation established that in March 2022, the person involved in the case commanded the seizure of the Borodyanka psychoneurological boarding school with a geriatric department in the Kyiv region.

Martynov personally led the occupying detachments of the "Kadyrovites" who captured 500 Ukrainians — among them were children, seriously ill patients, medical facility staff and other local residents.

Then the criminal ordered to replace the approaches to the boarding school. At the same time, the occupiers installed self-propelled artillery installations and rocket salvo fire systems "Grad" on the territory of the hospital, from which they fired at nearby villages.

During the de-occupation of the Kyiv region, the remnants of the "Kadyrovites" together with Martynov fled to Russia, leaving wounded fighters and military equipment on the battlefield.

The criminal was sentenced to 11 years of imprisonment for violating the laws and customs of war. The term of punishment will start counting from the date of actual arrest of Martynov.