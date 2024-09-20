The Air Defense Forces shot down 61 of 70 Shahed drones and an X-59 missile during the night

On the night of September 20, the Air Defense Forces shot down 61 of 70 Shahed drones and an Kh-59 missile.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Air targets were destroyed in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson regions.

Another nine drones were locally lost in several regions of Ukraine — no injuries or destruction were reported.

Due to the fall of the debris of the drone in the Lviv region, the premises of the former collective farm in one of the villages caught fire, reported the head of the Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi. The fire has already been extinguished, there are no casualties.