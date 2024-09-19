Leopard tanks, Gepard anti-aircraft guns and drones. Germany handed over a new aid package to Ukraine

On September 19, the German government informed about a new aid package for Ukraine, which included Leopard tanks, Gepard anti-aircraft guns, drones and much more.

This is stated on the government website.

Hereʼs the full list of new help:

22 Leopard tanks with spare parts for them;

22 MRAP armored vehicles;

five tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn and one Warthog;

three Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery installations;

two TRML-4D radars;

61 thousand 155-mm artillery ammunition;

reconnaissance drones VECTOR (30 pieces), RQ-35 Heidrun (20), Songbird (12) and Hornet XR (six);

20 surface drones;

three BIBER armored vehicles;

one DACHS armored engineering vehicle;

six WISENT 1 demining machines;

materials for disposal of explosive ammunition;

two AMPS self-defense systems for helicopters;

two border patrol cars;

112 cars (trucks, minibuses, SUVs);

eight Zetros tankers;

10 MG3 machine guns;

one million cartridges for small arms;

12 self-propelled howitzers PzH 2000;

16 ground surveillance radar stations.

Germany is one of the European leaders in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The Federal Republic of Germany handed the Ukrainian army Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, MARS II and M142 HIMARS anti-aircraft guns, Marder IFV and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles, vehicles and much more.