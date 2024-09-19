Leopard tanks, Gepard anti-aircraft guns and drones. Germany handed over a new aid package to Ukraine

On September 19, the German government informed about a new aid package for Ukraine, which included Leopard tanks, Gepard anti-aircraft guns, drones and much more.
This is stated on the government website.
Hereʼs the full list of new help:
- 22 Leopard tanks with spare parts for them;
- 22 MRAP armored vehicles;
- five tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn and one Warthog;
- three Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery installations;
- two TRML-4D radars;
- 61 thousand 155-mm artillery ammunition;
- reconnaissance drones VECTOR (30 pieces), RQ-35 Heidrun (20), Songbird (12) and Hornet XR (six);
- 20 surface drones;
- three BIBER armored vehicles;
- one DACHS armored engineering vehicle;
- six WISENT 1 demining machines;
- materials for disposal of explosive ammunition;
- two AMPS self-defense systems for helicopters;
- two border patrol cars;
- 112 cars (trucks, minibuses, SUVs);
- eight Zetros tankers;
- 10 MG3 machine guns;
- one million cartridges for small arms;
- 12 self-propelled howitzers PzH 2000;
- 16 ground surveillance radar stations.
Germany is one of the European leaders in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The Federal Republic of Germany handed the Ukrainian army Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, MARS II and M142 HIMARS anti-aircraft guns, Marder IFV and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles, vehicles and much more.