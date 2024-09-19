News

Leopard tanks, Gepard anti-aircraft guns and drones. Germany handed over a new aid package to Ukraine

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

On September 19, the German government informed about a new aid package for Ukraine, which included Leopard tanks, Gepard anti-aircraft guns, drones and much more.

This is stated on the government website.

Hereʼs the full list of new help:

  • 22 Leopard tanks with spare parts for them;
  • 22 MRAP armored vehicles;
  • five tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn and one Warthog;
  • three Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery installations;
  • two TRML-4D radars;
  • 61 thousand 155-mm artillery ammunition;
  • reconnaissance drones VECTOR (30 pieces), RQ-35 Heidrun (20), Songbird (12) and Hornet XR (six);
  • 20 surface drones;
  • three BIBER armored vehicles;
  • one DACHS armored engineering vehicle;
  • six WISENT 1 demining machines;
  • materials for disposal of explosive ammunition;
  • two AMPS self-defense systems for helicopters;
  • two border patrol cars;
  • 112 cars (trucks, minibuses, SUVs);
  • eight Zetros tankers;
  • 10 MG3 machine guns;
  • one million cartridges for small arms;
  • 12 self-propelled howitzers PzH 2000;
  • 16 ground surveillance radar stations.

Germany is one of the European leaders in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The Federal Republic of Germany handed the Ukrainian army Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, MARS II and M142 HIMARS anti-aircraft guns, Marder IFV and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles, vehicles and much more.