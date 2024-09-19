Reuters: Germany is preparing an emergency aid package for Ukraine worth almost €400 million

Germany intends to approve new military aid to Ukraine in the amount of about €400 million.

This is stated in a letter from the Ministry of Finance of Germany, which came into the possession of the Reuters agency.

"Given the constant deterioration of the military situation in Ukraine, there is a serious risk that Ukraine, without a significant increase in material support, may be defeated in its defense campaign," the letter states.

The Ministry of Finance, at the request of the Ministry of Defense, is asking the budget committee of the lower house of parliament to approve additional expenditures.

"The resulting windfall of around €397 million has only been fleshed out in the last few weeks to the extent that it meets the constitutional and budget requirements of windfall," the letter said.

This requirement must be met immediately for the measures to be implemented in 2024 so that they can have an impact during this year, the Finance Ministry said.