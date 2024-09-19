Oil refineries of the Russian Federation were restored. The leadership of the Ukrainian project institute received suspicions

Law enforcement officers have exposed the management of the leading research and design institute of the oil profile in Kyiv, which helped Russia restore oil refineries after Ukrainian drone attacks.

This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Among those detained are the chairman of the board, two heads of specialized departments, as well as the chief engineer and one of the engineers of the capital institution.

The extras in the case on behalf of Russia prepared design and construction documentation for the reconstruction of three key refineries and remotely accompanied the restoration work. In the future, this documentation was used by Russia to ensure the smooth operation of enterprises and to finance the war against Ukraine. The services of Ukrainians cost the Russians half a billion hryvnias.

During searches of the offices and homes of the suspects in Kyiv, Lviv and Kharkiv, law enforcement officers seized equipment and records that testify to cooperation with Russia.

The five persons involved in the case were informed of the suspicion of aiding the aggressor state, i.e. the Russian Federation. Currently, four of them are already in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.