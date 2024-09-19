In the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada supported the reform of the Accounting Chamber

At its meeting on September 19, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) supported draft law No. 10044-d on the reform of the Accounting Chamber (ACh) in the first reading.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

There were 246 MPs. This law is one of the necessary beacons for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the United States to receive financial assistance.

The draft law provides for:

reduction of the number of members of the Accounting Chamber from 13 to 11 (now five positions are filled, the rest are vacant);

a transparent competition for the ACh members with the decisive vote of international experts;

expansion of the powers of the ACh to audit the funds of local budgets, state enterprises and extrabudgetary funds (for example, the Pension Fund);

formal parliamentary procedures for reviewing reports and monitoring the implementation of the ACh recommendations;

periodic external evaluation by independent experts with international audit experience;

strengthening the financial independence of the Republic of Poland.

The Accounting Chamber is a body that controls the receipt and use of budget funds. He is also responsible for overseeing international aid.