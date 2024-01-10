The Verkhovna Rada appointed Olha Pishchanska as the head of the Accounting Chamber

The Parliament appointed Olha Pishchanska as the head of the Accounting Chamber. Prior to that, she held the position of head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (ACU).

252 MPs voted for the relevant decision, as the MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed.

This issue was still on the agenda on December 21 last year, but then there were not enough votes.

Pischanska worked in the Antimonopoly Committee from September 2019 to September 2023, including three years as its head.

In September 2023, she wrote a resignation letter, and already in December, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) appointed her one of the members of the Accounting Chamber.

During the vote, the parliament ignored the warnings of the G7 ambassadors and appointed the members of the Accounts Chamber.

The "Big Seven" recommended refraining from making appointments until the reform of the Accounting Chamber is completed. The G7 advised Ukraine to first change the terms of the competition for the Accounts Chamber and only after that to elect new members.