The Air Defense Forces shot down all 42 drones that the Russians launched over Ukraine at night

On the night of September 19, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 42 Shahed drones. All drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defense.

This was reported by the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Defense Forces also shot down a Kh-59/69 guided air missile launched from the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In addition, the Russians hit the Kharkiv region at night with three S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region. It was not possible to knock them down.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.