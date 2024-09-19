Zelensky is likely to meet with Harris and Trump during his visit to the United States

President Volodymyr Zelensky may meet with US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump during his visit to the US next week.

Bloomberg sources say that Harris wants to meet with Zelensky as part of an effort to strengthen his foreign policy image ahead of the US presidential election.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, Zelensky also wants to meet with US President Joe Biden in New York on the sidelines of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly, which will take place from September 24 to 30.

In addition, Trump said that he can also meet with Zelensky. Journalists asked the presidential candidate from the Democrats whether he intends to meet with the Ukrainian president, to which he replied: "Probably, yes." Trump did not provide other details.

Reuters notes that Zelensky will also address the UN Security Council on September 24.