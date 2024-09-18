A bail of 30 million hryvnias was made for the ex-head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko

For the former head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko, a bail of 30 million hryvnias was made. He appears in the case of the embezzlement of funds during road repairs in the amount of more than 286 million hryvnias.

Babel was informed about this by the press service of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

After posting bail, the following obligations were placed on Reznichenko:

to arrive at the request of the investigator or prosecutor;

to inform the investigator, detective and prosecutor about the change of place of residence and place of work;

not to leave the Dnipropetrovsk region without permission;

to deposit the passport, foreign passport and other documents that allow travel abroad;

to refrain from communication with other participants in the case;

wear an electronic bracelet.

What business is it about?

The case in which Reznichenko appears concerns the repair of roads in the Dnipropetrovsk region. In 2022, martial law legislation allowed priority funding for road maintenance — that is, keeping roads in a condition suitable for traffic. Funds for current and capital repairs were allocated only as a last resort.

According to the investigation, the participants of the scheme, in order to receive priority funding, replaced the data in the relevant documents.

The extras concluded contracts for the repair of roads in the amount of 1.5 billion hryvnias with a company related to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration. Journalists previously wrote that it was about the company of Reznichenkoʼs companion. The investigation revealed that the company overestimated the cost of materials by more than 286 million hryvnias. Part of this money was later withdrawn to the accounts of other companies connected with Reznichenko and his deputy.

On September 12, Reznichenko and four other defendants were charged with abuse of office. The maximum penalty is six years in prison.