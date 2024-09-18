Great privatization. Hotel “Ukraine” in Kyiv was sold for 2.5 billion hryvnias

In the “Prozorro.Sale” system, the first auction within the framework of large privatization has ended. Hotel "Ukraine" in the center of Kyiv was sold for 2.5 billion hryvnias.

The auction results were published on the “Prozorro.Sale” website.

Today, September 18, the 1st auction was held within the framework of large-scale privatization. The 4-star hotel "Ukraine" in the center of Kyiv was put up for auction. It has 14 floors, 363 rooms, 6 conference halls, parking and other amenities for guests.

According to the State Property Fund of Ukraine, the initial cost of the hotel was 1 047 637 152 hryvnias. During the three-round auction, its value increased 2.5 times to 2.511 billion hryvnias.

Three participants competed for the ownership of the hotel. The winner of the auction was "Ola Fine" LLC, founded in 2021. According to YouControl, its main activity is the rental and operation of real estate. Its owner is the entrepreneur Maksym Krippa.

"Ukraine" is not Krippaʼs first hotel. In 2020, he bought the Dnipro Hotel on Khreshchatyk Street in Kyiv from the State Property Fund of Ukraine, and in 2023 he bought a country complex with a villa, several guest houses, a spa center, a restaurant and a hotel in Koncha-Zaspa from the Deposit Guarantee Fund. Also in 2022, Crippa became the official owner of the Ukrainian eSports team NAVI.