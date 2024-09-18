An officer was detained in the Donetsk region. He “leaked” the location of the Armed Forces to the Russians for money

A soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detained in the Donetsk region. He is suspected of treason committed under martial law (part 2 of article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The maximum penalty for this crime is life imprisonment.

This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, in July 2024, a 26-year-old officer of one of the combat brigades, who was a supporter of pro-Russian narratives, impersonated a representative of the enemy special service and began to cooperate with him.

The suspect transmitted locations of deployment of units and command posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in all regions of Ukraine.

FSB was particularly interested in the organizational and personnel structure of the brigade where the suspect serves and which is located in the east of Ukraine.

For this, the Russians offered a monetary reward of one million rubles. However, the man never received the promised funds.

During the arrest, a mobile phone was found and seized from the suspect, which he used to record the coordinates of the Defense Forces and send "reports" to FSB.