At night, drones attacked a military unit in the Tver region (Russia). A warehouse with ammunition is still burning and detonating

At night, drones attacked a military unit in the Toropetsky district of the Tver region of the Russian Federation. Since the night, after the strike, a warehouse with ammunition is still burning and detonating on its territory.

According to local telegram channels, military unit 54169 TT is located in Toropka. Another military unit is also located there — the former military unit 55443, now — 11777 (107 GRAU arsenal). According to OSINT analysts from Frontelligence Insight, the affected warehouse contained, among other things, 122-mm rocket shells for "Grads" and 82-mm artillery mines.

As reported by Russian Telegram channels, military unit 54169 has been attacked by drones at least twice before — on May 5 and June 29.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation informed that it allegedly managed to shoot down 54 Ukrainian drones overnight. Of them, 27 are over Kursk, 16 — over Bryansk, 7 — over Smolensk, 3 — over Belgorod and 1 — over Oryol region. On the other hand, the authorities say nothing about the Tver region, where warehouses with ammunition have been burning since the night after the attack.

The local authorities announced the evacuation of Toropets residents to the neighboring town in the Tver region — Zakhidna Dvina.