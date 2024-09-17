Germany will allocate an additional €100 million in winter aid to Ukraine

Germany will allocate an additional €100 million to Ukraine this winter.

This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during her visit to Moldova, reports Reuters.

Baerbock said that in the winter, Russia is again planning to "make the lives of people in Ukraine terrible." In particular, the Ukrainian energy system suffers from massive Russian attacks — it still has a capacity deficit, and emergency and planned repairs are ongoing at energy facilities.

In June, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko said that Ukraine needed additional means of air defense to repair energy facilities and provide the population with light in winter, when demand is highest.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that it is impossible to predict how difficult this winter will be for Ukrainians, but it will certainly not be easier than the previous ones.