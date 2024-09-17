Russians executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with a sword (UPD)

Russian soldiers executed with a sword an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with taped hands.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

A photo of a supposedly killed Ukrainian military man with tape on his hands, a sword with the inscription "For Kursk" wrapped in his chest, is circulating on the Internet. The Ombudsman did not specify when exactly this happened. He noted that such actions of the Russian army are a gross violation of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War and a violation of international law.

Lubinets has already sent letters to international organizations — the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations — asking them to record yet another violation of human rights by Russia.

Updated at 10:56 a.m.: The prosecutorʼs office opened a case for violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

The execution probably took place in Novohrodivka, the Donetsk region. The published photos show that the Russians stuck a sword into the body of a Ukrainian soldier — he is unarmed, and one of his hands is covered with scotch tape.