Russians executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with a sword (UPD)

Russian soldiers executed with a sword an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with taped hands.
This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.
A photo of a supposedly killed Ukrainian military man with tape on his hands, a sword with the inscription "For Kursk" wrapped in his chest, is circulating on the Internet. The Ombudsman did not specify when exactly this happened. He noted that such actions of the Russian army are a gross violation of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War and a violation of international law.
Lubinets has already sent letters to international organizations — the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations — asking them to record yet another violation of human rights by Russia.
Updated at 10:56 a.m.: The prosecutorʼs office opened a case for violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.
The execution probably took place in Novohrodivka, the Donetsk region. The published photos show that the Russians stuck a sword into the body of a Ukrainian soldier — he is unarmed, and one of his hands is covered with scotch tape.
- The execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war is not a new Russian tactic, but such cases have increased over the past year. Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin informed that Ukraine is investigating 28 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, as a result of which more than 60 Ukrainian soldiers died.
- Prosecutor General Kostin says that the Russians killed Ukrainian prisoners of war in various regions of Ukraine. This was also done by various units. So it can be argued that this is the policy of the Kremlin, it can be classified as a crime against humanity.