President Zelensky signed the law on the UAV Forces

The President signed Law No. 11507, which includes a new structure — the UAV Forces — among the separate branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the card of the draft law.

The UAV Forces is the worldʼs first branch of military that uses air, sea surface/submarine, ground unmanned and robotic systems in its combat operations.

The President of Ukraine signed a decree on the UAV Forces on February 6, 2024. And on June 10, Vadym Sukharevsky was appointed commander of the UAV Forces.

A steel swallow was chosen as the logo of the new type of troops — "a peaceful creature that turns into a cold-blooded machine of revenge for wrongdoers," the UAV Forces explained. This image was generated by artificial intelligence, symbolizing the emphasis on technology and its role in modern warfare.