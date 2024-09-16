Putin increased the size of the Russian army by 180 000 soldiers

The leader of Russia Vladimir Putin signed a decree increasing the number of military personnel in the Armed Forces by 180 000.

Therefore, together with the new number of military personnel, the total staff strength of the Russian Armed Forces will be 2 389 130 people (1.5 million of them are military personnel). Putin instructed the government to allocate funds for this. The decree enters into force on December 1, 2024.

The previous time, the staff size of the Russian army was increased in December 2023 by 170 000 people to 2 209 130, including 1 320 000 of them military personnel.