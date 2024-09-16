At night, the air defense shot down 53 out of 56 attack drones. Most of the targets flew to the Kyiv region

During the night, Ukrainian air defenses shot down 53 Shahed-131/136 attack drones out of 56 launched by Russia. 3 more — disappeared from the radar in several regions.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
From 20:00 on September 15 to 06:00 on the 16th, the Russians launched 56 attack drones from Kursk and Yeisk in the Russian Federation. Most of the targets flew to the Kyiv region. There, a woman was injured by falling debris and was hospitalized.
Five cars and the same number of private houses were also damaged: doors, windows, facades and roofs were cut. In four districts, grass and forest litter caught fire. All fires were extinguished.
Air targets were shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.