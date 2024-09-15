Air defense forces shot down 10 out of 14 Shahed drones and one X-59 missile

Air defense forces on the night of September 15 shot down 10 Shahed drones and one X-59 missile launched by Russia over Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russians hit Odesa with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the occupied Crimea and one Kh-59 guided air missile from the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. They also launched 14 Shahed drones from Kursk and Crimea.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava and Mykolaiv regions.