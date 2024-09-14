Four people died in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian shelling

The Russian occupiers attacked the Huliaypole and Orikhiv communities in the Zaporizhzhia region. Four people died.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, announced this.

The Russian military targeted the territory of one of the agricultural enterprises of the Huliaypole community. Three people died there, all of them employees of this enterprise.

A 48-year-old man from the Orikhiv community was also killed in the attack by the Russians. The rescuers took his body out from under the rubble. As a result of massive shelling, private houses of community residents were destroyed.

During the past day, the occupiers struck 317 times in 8 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region. A total of 195 drones of various modifications attacked Gulyaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne. Huliaypole, Robotyne, and Malynyvka were hit by five rounds of rocket salvo fire systems. The territories of Stepnohirsk, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyny, Malaya Tokmachka, Malynyvka, Levadny and Novopavlivka were shelled with artillery.